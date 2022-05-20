Financial Advisory Service Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 66,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 47,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 20,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.27.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $287.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,572,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,522. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $296.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

