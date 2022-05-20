Financial Advisory Service Inc. Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,481,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,243,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $94.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.91. The stock has a market cap of $236.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

