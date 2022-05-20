Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,173.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.95. 2,268,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,127,994. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $85.52 and a 12 month high of $107.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.89.

