Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $593,000 Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 138.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,535,000 after acquiring an additional 109,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,535,000 after acquiring an additional 101,552 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,082,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,220,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 163,783 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI traded up $3.82 on Friday, reaching $182.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,753. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.04 and its 200 day moving average is $183.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

