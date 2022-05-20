Financial Advisory Service Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

CSCO stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 46,135,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,987,092. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64. The company has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

