Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 1,962 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $40,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.88.

NYSE CAT traded down $8.94 on Friday, hitting $197.82. 5,375,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.36.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,176 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,020 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

