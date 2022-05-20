Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 4,687 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.16. 6,729,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,020,918. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.71.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

