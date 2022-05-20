Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.22

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.22 and last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 4793341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,257,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,938,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,967,674 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,078.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,790,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450,870 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,256,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,689,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,854,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882,125 shares in the last quarter.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLF)

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

