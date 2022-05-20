Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.22

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.22 and last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 4793341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35.
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLF)
The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.
