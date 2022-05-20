First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $57.36

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.36 and last traded at $57.54, with a volume of 14038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAF. Barclays upped their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.

Get First American Financial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.