FLO (FLO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $60,018.00

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLO has traded flat against the US dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

