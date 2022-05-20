Fluent Financial LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fluent Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $29.52 on Friday, hitting $2,178.16. 2,445,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,123. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,535.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,710.38. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,115.93 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,337.74.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

