Fluent Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fluent Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.3% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,836. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $142.68 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

