Fluent Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after buying an additional 1,598,612 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,193,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $141.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,755,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,155. The stock has a market cap of $340.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

