Fluent Financial LLC Sells 95,063 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fluent Financial LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,998 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 95,063 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Intel by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Intel by 8.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 44,781,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,409,410. Intel Co. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $170.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

