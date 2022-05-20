Font Price Tops $0.16 (FONT)

Font (FONT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Font coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Font has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Font has a total market cap of $78,408.77 and approximately $225.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Font

FONT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

