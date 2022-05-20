Forefront Analytics LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,405 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.5% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,422,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,055,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,631,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 204,025 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 539,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.84. 399,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,521,184. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $22.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82.

