Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $65.70

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.70 and last traded at $65.96, with a volume of 59502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.54.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

