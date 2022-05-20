Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) will report $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year sales of $5.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 80.23% and a return on equity of 110.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Frontier Communications Parent stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $22.95. 1,671,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1,936.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 377,979 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 20.8% in the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 36,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 152.8% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 166,223 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mudrick Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth about $35,080,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

