FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) PT Raised to GBX 180

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.
LON FRP opened at GBX 148.50 ($1.83) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £361.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. FRP Advisory Group has a 12 month low of GBX 109 ($1.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 148.50 ($1.83).
About FRP Advisory Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.