FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) PT Raised to GBX 180

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

LON FRP opened at GBX 148.50 ($1.83) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £361.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. FRP Advisory Group has a 12 month low of GBX 109 ($1.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 148.50 ($1.83).

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts:

About FRP Advisory Group (Get Rating)

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.