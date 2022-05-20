GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GNT stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 106,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 43,255 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (Get Rating)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

