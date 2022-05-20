General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 357.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,612 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after buying an additional 1,438,326 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 15.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.77. 1,030,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,264,248. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

