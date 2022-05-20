GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $240,604.05

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $240,604.05 and $813.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,218.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,957.15 or 0.06698348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00236730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016932 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.56 or 0.00648756 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.21 or 0.00589383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00068961 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004346 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.