Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $644.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) will report $644.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $718.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $545.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $194.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 232.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $4.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $616.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.20 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth about $968,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter valued at $1,507,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 78,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

GOL stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. 134,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,624. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $11.43.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

