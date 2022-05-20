Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 43.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.
GOGL stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,839. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.36%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GOGL. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Ocean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.
Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Ocean Group (GOGL)
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.