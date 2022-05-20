Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 43.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

GOGL stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,839. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 103.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOGL. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Ocean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

