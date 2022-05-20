GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoldMining Inc. is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets principally in the Americas. The company’s project resides primarily in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. GoldMining Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target (up previously from $6.25) on shares of GoldMining in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

GLDG opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $152.19 million, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GoldMining by 94.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 72,555 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GoldMining by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoldMining by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GoldMining by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 65,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoldMining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

