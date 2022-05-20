Graviocoin (GIO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.32 Million

Graviocoin (GIO) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $167.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00234205 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002001 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003131 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000703 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.