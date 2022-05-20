Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Up 3%

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) rose 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $29.06. Approximately 24,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 566,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Green Dot had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $146,443. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Green Dot by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Green Dot by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Green Dot by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

