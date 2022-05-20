H Melville Hope III Purchases 2,000 Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) CFO H Melville Hope III purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FWRG opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $25.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FWRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

