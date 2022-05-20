Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Receives $338.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $338.75.

HBRIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt cut shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 570 ($7.03) to GBX 670 ($8.26) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of HBRIY remained flat at $$5.87 during trading hours on Friday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.0968 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

