HARD Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $70.08 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (HARD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on major exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $70.08 million and $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,124.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,210.43 or 0.07596133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.00512023 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00032954 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,851.68 or 1.78188429 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008944 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.