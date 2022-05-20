Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Trading 3.7% Higher

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.72 and last traded at $40.59. 7,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 656,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.13.
HRMY has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.
The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.59.
In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $3,722,240.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 4,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $218,727.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,982,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,642,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,752 shares of company stock valued at $30,841,465 over the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.