Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Trading 3.7% Higher

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.72 and last traded at $40.59. 7,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 656,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.13.

HRMY has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.59.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $3,722,240.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 4,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $218,727.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,982,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,642,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,752 shares of company stock valued at $30,841,465 over the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

