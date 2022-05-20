Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives $19.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 50.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 40.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Harsco has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Harsco had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

