HC Wainwright Cuts Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Price Target to $11.00

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Chimerix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chimerix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.55.

Chimerix stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 118.41% and a negative net margin of 17,994.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chimerix will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael T. Andriole bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,758.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Chimerix by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Chimerix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chimerix by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Chimerix by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Chimerix by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

