HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($70.83) to €67.00 ($69.79) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($77.08) to €68.00 ($70.83) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €60.00 ($62.50) to €59.00 ($61.46) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.3371 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

About HeidelbergCement (Get Rating)

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

