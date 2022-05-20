Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HLF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $21.89. 1,411,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,139. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.07. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Michael Johnson purchased 5,840 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $133,444.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 255,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,592.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan L. Hoffman acquired 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $99,743.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,079.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 58,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,132. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 102,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,085,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

