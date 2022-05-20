Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.95 Million

Brokerages predict that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) will report sales of $71.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.76 million and the lowest is $70.90 million. Heska reported sales of $64.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $331.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heska.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. Heska’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heska presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska by 2.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,032,000 after acquiring an additional 53,285 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 30.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Heska by 13.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 191,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Heska during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.62. 109,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.23 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 6.73. Heska has a twelve month low of $82.92 and a twelve month high of $275.94.

About Heska (Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.