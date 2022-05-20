Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.03

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$27.03 and last traded at C$27.15, with a volume of 75508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.43.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.77.

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$134.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 5.7599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Home Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.14%.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$630,840.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

