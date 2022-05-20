Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $280.34

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $280.34 and last traded at $281.34, with a volume of 156150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $287.76.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.27.

The company has a market cap of $290.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

