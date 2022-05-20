Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.46-$3.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.42 billion-$135.42 billion.
Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $33.42.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
