Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.52

Shares of Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

About Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY)

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.

