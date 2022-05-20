Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.52

Shares of Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.
About Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY)
