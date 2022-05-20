Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 36000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.21 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Get Identillect Technologies alerts:

Identillect Technologies Company Profile (CVE:ID)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries in the United States and Mexico. Identillect Technologies Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.