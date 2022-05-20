Idle (IDLE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14,162.00

Idle (IDLE) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, Idle has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $14,162.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,152.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,234.23 or 0.07646671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.66 or 0.00508774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00033005 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,912.47 or 1.77670680 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008905 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,103,956 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.