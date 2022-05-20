Injective Protocol 24-Hour Volume Hits $17.36 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.30 or 0.00017893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $362.49 million and $17.36 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,867.29 or 0.99991722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002163 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,653,971 coins. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

