Innova (INN) Market Capitalization Achieves $105,176.46

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Innova has a market cap of $105,176.46 and approximately $3.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Innova has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar. One Innova coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Innova

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.