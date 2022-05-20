Insider Buying: Careteq Limited (ASX:CTQ) Insider Buys 174,016 Shares of Stock

Careteq Limited (ASX:CTQ – Get Rating) insider Mark Simari acquired 174,016 shares of Careteq stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$20,011.84 ($13,994.29).
Mark Simari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 13th, Mark Simari bought 120,598 shares of Careteq stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,627.57 ($9,529.77).
- On Friday, May 6th, Mark Simari purchased 172,386 shares of Careteq stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$18,617.69 ($13,019.36).
- On Friday, April 29th, Mark Simari acquired 48,156 shares of Careteq stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,778.72 ($4,041.06).
