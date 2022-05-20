Insider Buying: Careteq Limited (ASX:CTQ) Insider Buys 174,016 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Careteq Limited (ASX:CTQGet Rating) insider Mark Simari acquired 174,016 shares of Careteq stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$20,011.84 ($13,994.29).

Mark Simari also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 13th, Mark Simari bought 120,598 shares of Careteq stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,627.57 ($9,529.77).
  • On Friday, May 6th, Mark Simari purchased 172,386 shares of Careteq stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$18,617.69 ($13,019.36).
  • On Friday, April 29th, Mark Simari acquired 48,156 shares of Careteq stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,778.72 ($4,041.06).

About Careteq (Get Rating)

Careteq Limited, a health-tech company, provides software as a service (SaaS)-based assistive living technology and services that focuses on meeting the needs in the health, aged, and home care sectors worldwide. The company develops and commercializes a suite of products that sit on its proprietary SaaS based assistive living technology platform for use by the elderly, disabled, and vulnerable individuals.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Careteq (ASX:CTQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Careteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Careteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.