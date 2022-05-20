Insider Buying: Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Purchases C$48,500.00 in Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Allan Hogg bought 5,000 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$950,105.30.

TSE CAS opened at C$10.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14. Cascades Inc. has a 12-month low of C$9.08 and a 12-month high of C$16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.41.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$982.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.06.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

