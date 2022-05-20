Insider Buying: Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN) Senior Officer Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rashed Osman Dewan purchased 4,000 shares of Profound Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.95 per share, with a total value of C$35,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at C$125,300.

PRN opened at C$0.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.95. Profound Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.61 and a twelve month high of C$1.25.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

