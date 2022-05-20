Insider Buying: Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN) Senior Officer Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rashed Osman Dewan purchased 4,000 shares of Profound Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.95 per share, with a total value of C$35,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at C$125,300.
PRN opened at C$0.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.95. Profound Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.61 and a twelve month high of C$1.25.
Profound Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.