Insider Buying: Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Director Purchases $54,000.00 in Stock

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) Director Dennis Thomas St acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,466.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

