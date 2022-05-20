Insider Buying: VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Director Acquires $23,700.00 in Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) Director Guy Archibald Innes purchased 10,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $23,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,546,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,477.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $2.56 on Friday. VolitionRx Limited has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $137.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.73.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 100.42% and a negative net margin of 28,471.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VolitionRx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in VolitionRx by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 74,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in VolitionRx by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

VolitionRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.