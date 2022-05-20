Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $366,462.51 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $366,462.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,005.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMPH stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 415,515 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 349,875 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,868,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $9,035,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $8,412,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMPH. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

